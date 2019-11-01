|
Citation
McCrory JL, Chambers AJ, Daftary A, Redfern MS. Gait Posture 2019; 76: 204-209.
Affiliation
Department of Bioengineering, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA, USA. Electronic address: mredfern@pitt.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31864172
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Pregnant women experience numerous physiological and biomechanical alterations which may be associated with their increased risk of experiencing a fall. Gait alterations in other populations who fall include increased step width and mediolateral trunk motion. It is not known if pregnant women who have fallen exhibit these alterations. RESEARCH QUESTION: Our purpose was to examine torso kinematics and step width during gait in pregnant fallers, pregnant non-fallers and non-pregnant controls. We also examined trunk anthropometry in the pregnant groups to determine if pregnant fallers have different trunk physiques than pregnant non-fallers.
Language: en
Keywords
Fallers; Gait; Kinematics; Pregnancy; Walking