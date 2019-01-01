SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Degli Esposti M, Wiebe DJ, Gravel J, Humphreys DK. Inj. Prev. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Social Policy and Intervention, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/injuryprev-2019-043530

PMID

31862777

Abstract

Establishing whether specific laws impact rates of firearm homicide in adolescents is critical for identifying opportunities to reduce preventable adolescent death. We evaluated Florida's Stand Your Ground law, enacted October 2005, using an interrupted time series design from 1999 to 2017. We used segmented quasi-Poisson regression to model underlying trends in quarterly rates of adolescent (15-19 years) firearm homicide in Florida and disaggregated by race (Black/White). We used synthetic and negative controls (firearm suicide) to address time-varying confounding. Before Florida's Stand Your Ground law, the mean quarterly rate was 1.53 firearm homicides per 100 000 adolescents. Black adolescents comprised 63.5% of all adolescent firearm homicides before and 71.8% after the law. After adjusting for trends, the law was associated with a 44.6% increase in adolescent firearm homicide. Our analysis indicates that Florida's Stand Your Ground is associated with a significant increase in firearm homicide and may also exacerbate racial disparities.

© Author(s) (or their employer(s)) 2019. No commercial re-use. See rights and permissions. Published by BMJ.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; behaviour change; legal intervention; public health; time series

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print