New Zealand may be the next national jurisdiction where non-medical cannabis use and supply will be legalized. While the current New Zealand government's plans for possible cannabis legalization were rather unclear for some time, initial details on proposed key parameters (for example, age limits, production and supply modes, use restrictions) of a possible cannabis legalization framework have recently emerged. We provide initial basic examination and contextualization of the proposal's select key details, both vis-a-vis select legalization frameworks as they exist in other jurisdictions as well as in reference to key parameters of policy and controls governing other legal psychoactive substances in New Zealand. Overall, the proposed framework for non-medical cannabis legalization in New Zealand resembles other (e.g., Canada's) legalization models in spirit and main proposed regulations. There are, however, several proposed regulation elements where questions regarding both feasibility and/or policy coherence concerning other psychoactive substance areas arise and likely to lead to challenges or problems in practice. Evidently, substantially more thinking, consideration and development need to be invested towards a more complete and workable public health-oriented framework and roadmap for cannabis legalization in New Zealand. Furthermore, possible cannabis legalization reforms hinge on the successful outcome of a public referendum (in late 2020), adding the acute need for substantive pre-referendum public education as well as overall extrinsic uncertainty regarding the prospects of actual and material policy change.



