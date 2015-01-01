|
Citation
|
Kim SO, Bae SH. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(1): e17010066.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Nursing, Kyungbok University, Pocheon 11138, Korea.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31861787
|
Abstract
|
This mixed-methods study explored ways to enhance the emergency response abilities of workers in long-term care services for the elderly. Based on different service types, we identify emergency situations and the response abilities of workers in long-term care services.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Korea; aged; emergencies; long-term care