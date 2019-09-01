|
Citation
Auzoult L, Ngueutsa R. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 71: 95-102.
Affiliation
University of Bourgogne Franche Comté, Laboratoire de Psychologie (EA 3188), 30 rue Mégevand, 25032 Besançon cedex, France. Electronic address: brobert.ngueutsa@univ-fcomte.fr.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31862049
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: We present two studies that focus on the relationship between safety rules and the safety climate. It is expected that a reasoned acceptance, namely one based on an understanding of the bases for the rules and a collective management of the rules, should benefit the climate.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Basis of rules; Rule related judgement; Safety climate; Safety rule violation; Team reflexivity