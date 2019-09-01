|
Citation
|
Peterson AB, Sarmiento K, Xu L, Haileyesus T. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 71: 315-318.
|
Affiliation
|
Division of Analysis, Research, and Practice Integration, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control - CDC, United States.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31862042
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Despite progress, injury remains the leading cause of preventable death for American Indian and Alaska Natives (AI/AN), aged 1 to 44. There are few publications on injuries among the AI/AN population, especially those on traumatic brain injury (TBI). A TBI can cause short- or long-term changes in cognition, communication, and/or emotion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alaskan native; American Indian; Traumatic brain injury; nonfatal and fatal injury