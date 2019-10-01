|
Mohammadi A, Tavakolan M. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 71: 273-284.
University of Tehran, College of Engineering, School of Civil Engineering, Department of Construction Engineering and Management, Iran. Electronic address: mtavakolan@ut.ac.ir.
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
31862039
INTRODUCTION: Construction incidents occur due to system failures, not due to a single factor such as unsafe behavior or condition. Therefore, construction safety should be investigated using a systematic view capable of illustrating the complex nature of incidents. Construction projects are also often behind their planned schedule and suffer from various pressures caused by contractual deadlines or clients. Previous studies demonstrated that such pressures negatively affect safety performance; however, the process of how production pressure influences safety performance is not fully investigated.
Language: en
Construction management; safety; simulation; system dynamics; systems thinking