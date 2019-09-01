|
Citation
Shen S, Pope CN, Stamatiadis N, Zhu M. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 71: 243-249.
Affiliation
The Center for Injury Research and Policy, Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, OH, United States; Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, United States; Division of Epidemiology, College of Public Health, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, United States. Electronic address: Motao.Zhu@nationwidechildrens.org.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31862035
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The quasi-induced exposure (QIE) method has been widely implemented into traffic safety research. One of the key assumptions of QIE method is that not-at-fault drivers represent the driving population at the time of a crash. Recent studies have validated the QIE representative assumption using not-at-fault drivers from three-or-more vehicle crashes (excluding the first not-at-fault drivers; D3_other) as the reference group in single state crash databases. However, it is unclear if the QIE representativeness assumption is valid on a national scale and is a representative sample of driving population in the United States. The aims of this study were to assess the QIE representativeness assumption on a national scale and to evaluate if D3_other could serve as a representative sample of the U.S. driving population.
Language: en
Keywords
Clean multiple vehicle crashes; Fatality Analysis Reporting System; Quasi-induced exposure; Representativeness assumption