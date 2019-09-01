|
Citation
|
Nakagawa Y, Park K, Ueda H, Ono H, Miyake H. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 71: 207-218.
|
Affiliation
|
Nissho Electronics Corporation, 3-5, Nibancho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31862032
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In an aging society that is more and more information-oriented, being able to replace human passengers' protective effects on vehicle drivers with those of social robots is both essential and promising. However, the effects of a social robot's presence on drivers have not yet been fully explored. Thus, using a driving simulator and a conversation robot, this experimental study had two main goals: (a) to find out whether social robots' anthropomorphic qualities (i.e., not the practical information the robot provides drivers) have protective effects by promoting attentive driving and alleviating crash risks; and (b) by what psychological processes such effects emerge.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Passenger effects on drivers; Social robots; Weak AI stance