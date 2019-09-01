Abstract

INTRODUCTION: While sophisticated plans have been adopted nationally and globally to increase bicycling's share of daily commutes, safety concerns have negatively impacted targeted bicycling growth. To investigate people's preferences for bicycling in dense urban areas, it is important to recognize how bicycling perceived level of comfort (PLOC) is constructed and how it could relate to safe versus risky behavior while interacting with motorized modes of transportation.



METHOD: To examine these issues, we analyzed results from an online survey with 342 participants. Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) was employed to systematically investigate the construct of bicycling PLOC and simultaneously analyze bicyclists' responses to the presence of a truck in the adjacent lane near an urban loading zone.



RESULTS: SEM estimation results indicated that participants who said that they engaged in more frequent distracted bicycling reported lower PLOC. On the other hand, those who felt that road users were more lawful and predictable, and who had more bicycling experience, reported higher levels of PLOC. Participants who bicycled for commuting purposes, who made shorter trips, who bicycled more frequently, and who had more exposure to downtown bicycling also reported higher levels of PLOC. Finally, findings showed that higher PLOC was significantly associated with the choice of a safe, rather than a risky response to the presence of a truck, suggesting that a way to improve bicyclist safety would be to build an environment that could increase bicyclists' PLOC.



