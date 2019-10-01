|
Citation
|
Mehrara Molan A, Moomen M, Ksaibati K. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 71: 163-171.
|
Affiliation
|
Wyoming Technology Transfer Center, Department of Civil & Architectural Engineering, University of Wyoming, 1000 E. University Avenue, Dept. 3295, Laramie, WY 82071, United States. Electronic address: khaled@uwyo.edu.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31862027
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Despite the numerous safety studies done on traffic barriers' performance assessment, the effect of variables such as traffic barrier's height has not been identified considering a comprehensive actual crash data analysis. This study seeks to identify the impact of geometric variables (i.e., height, post-spacing, sideslope ratio, and lateral offset) on median traffic barriers' performance in crashes on interstate roads.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Crash severity; Median traffic barrier; Random parameters ordered logit; Traffic barrier dimensions; Wyoming