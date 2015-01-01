Abstract

The article by Magnarelli et al1 in this issue of Pediatrics highlights 3 major issues of importance to clinicians and families caring for infants born late preterm. One is the importance of determining cardiorespiratory stability, especially before being tested for car seat tolerance in preparation for discharge; the second is the importance of appropriate use of car safety seats at the time of hospital discharge; and the third is the value of having a hospital discharge policy in place.



The continuing discussion regarding the value of car seat tolerance screening (CSTS) is further informed by this review because it strengthens the need for CSTS. A significant percentage (4.6%) of infants born late …

Language: en