Abstract

High rates of acute and chronic pain are associated with traumatic brain injury (TBI), but mechanisms responsible for the association remain elusive. Recent data suggest dysregulated descending pain modulation circuitry could be involved. Based on these and other observations, we hypothesized that serotonin (5-HT)-dependent activation of spinal CXC Motif Chemokine Receptor 2 (CXCR2) may support TBI-related nociceptive sensitization in a mouse model of mild TBI (mTBI). We observed that systemic 5-HT depletion with p-chlorophenylalanine attenuated mechanical hypersensitivity seen after mTBI. Likewise, selective spinal 5-HT fiber depletion with 5,7-dihydroxytryptamine (5,7-DHT) reduced hypersensitivity after mTBI. Consistent with a role for spinal 5-HT 3 serotonin receptors, intrathecal ondansetron administration after TBI dose-dependently attenuated nociceptive sensitization. Also, selective CXCR2 antagonist SCH527123 treatment attenuated mechanical hypersensitivity after mTBI. Furthermore, spinal CXCL1 and CXCL2 mRNA and protein levels were increased after mTBI as were GFAP and IBA-1 markers. Spinal 5,7-DHT application reduced both chemokine expression and glial activation. Our results suggest dual pathways for nociceptive sensitization after mTBI, direct 5-HT effect through 5-HT 3 receptors and indirectly through upregulation of chemokine signaling. Designing novel clinical interventions against either the 5-HT 3 mediated component or chemokine pathway may be beneficial in treating pain frequently seen in patients after mTBI.

