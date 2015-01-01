Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few studies examine caregiver-child agreement on posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in non-Western cultures. The present study investigated mother-child agreement for PTSD symptoms in a South Indian sample, which was affected by the Indian Ocean Tsunami in 2004.



METHODS: Data was collected four years post-disaster. In total, 80 mothers rated PTSD symptoms for their 164 children and gave information about their own trauma symptoms. In addition, the children aged 8 to 17 reported about their own PTSD symptoms.



RESULTS: Results showed that mother-child agreement on posttraumatic stress symptoms was poor, and a child's age, gender and living situation (fishing village vs. family-based out-of-home care) did not positively influence this concordance. Moreover, mothers' own posttraumatic symptoms were strongly related to maternal reports of the child's PTSD symptoms. Multivariate analyses showed that mothers' PTSD symptoms were the only significant predictor for discrepancies in the rating of the child's PTSD symptoms. That means, if mothers reported clinically relevant PTSD symptoms, the likelihood for disagreement on the child's PTSD ratings more than doubled. Neither age, nor gender nor the living situation had an influence on children's self-rated posttraumatic stress reactions.



CONCLUSIONS: In general, long-term monitoring of posttraumatic stress symptoms of mothers and children should be planned by relief actions as recovery processes are decelerated through lacking resources in developing countries such as India. Specifically, the assessment of mothers' trauma symptoms is inevitable because the mothers' own responses to disaster highly influence their assessment of their children's symptoms. Mother-child agreement is discussed against the background of socio-cultural aspects.

