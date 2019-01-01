Abstract

Recent field data analyses have shown that lumbar spine fractures occurred more frequently in late model vehicles than the early ones in frontal crashes. Therefore, the objective of this study was to investigate risk factors associated with lumbar spine fractures in frontal crashes. Parametric simulations were conducted using a set of validated vehicle driver compartment model, restraint system model, and a HIII mid-size male crash test dummy model. Risk factors considered in the study included occupant seating posture, crash pulse, vehicle pitch angle, seat design, anchor pre-tensioner, dynamic locking tongue, and shoulder belt load limiter. ANOVA and ANCOVA were used to test the statistical significance (p < 0.05). Simulation results showed that all the factors that reduced the risk of submarining increased the lumbar spine forces, indicating a direct conflict between submarining and lumbar spine fractures. Among all the factors selected, seat structure is the most significant factor in determining the lumbar spine force (p < 0.001). Crash pulse severity, time at which the peak crash deceleration reached, and pitch angle are also crucial for lumbar spine force. Specifically, increase in vehicle pitch angle increased lumbar spine force, but reduced injury measures to other body regions; while a crash pulse with early peak produced greater lumbar spine force than that with a late peak. On average, more reclined posture increased the lumbar spine force compared to upright posture, and decreases in the coefficient of friction between the pelvis and the seat cushion reduced the lumbar spine force. However, they are not statistically significant. This study provided better understanding of effects from design countermeasures to reduce occupant lumbar spine injuries in new generation of vehicle models.



