Forrester MB, Layton GM, Varney SM. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

South Texas Poison Center, 7979 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78229, USA.

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajem.2019.12.032

31866249

We thank the authors of the letter to the editor, “Limitations of Poison Center Data Analysis,” for their comments on our study of Cycas revoluta exposures reported to Texas poison centers [ 1 ]. Our objective was to describe the pattern and outcome of C. revoluta exposures reported to Texas poison centers. As the authors of the letter mentioned, limitations to retrospective analyses of poison center data are well known [ 2 ]. We acknowledged many limitations to our analysis in our article [ 1 ]. Reporting exposures to poison centers is voluntary; thus, the reported exposures might not represent all exposures that occur.


Cycas revoluta; Limitations; Poison center; Sago cycad; Sago palm

