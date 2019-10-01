Abstract

Road traffic injuries and drug overdoses are the two leading causes of injury death in the U.S.1 In 2017, these two mechanisms were responsible for more than 100,000 deaths. Perhaps more importantly, these two leading causes of injury are closely interconnected. Opioids and other drugs affect driving abilities (e.g., reaction time, alertness, concentration) and crash-related injuries often result in opioid prescribing,2,3 creating a potential feedback loop from crash to injury to pain to opioid use and back to crash. ...

