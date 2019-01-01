|
Citation
Pham S, Lui PP. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2019
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, Southern Methodist University.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
31868378
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: There has been a steep increase in alcohol involvement and alcohol use disorder among Asian Americans in recent decades. Cultural orientations have been shown to be robust correlates of alcohol use. Yet, the literature is limited in illuminating within-group differences in the complex relations among acculturation, enculturation, bicultural orientations, and alcohol use. Most alcohol research has focused on undergraduate students; little is known about the roles of cultural orientations in graduate student drinking outcomes.
