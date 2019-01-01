Abstract

OBJECTIVES: There has been a steep increase in alcohol involvement and alcohol use disorder among Asian Americans in recent decades. Cultural orientations have been shown to be robust correlates of alcohol use. Yet, the literature is limited in illuminating within-group differences in the complex relations among acculturation, enculturation, bicultural orientations, and alcohol use. Most alcohol research has focused on undergraduate students; little is known about the roles of cultural orientations in graduate student drinking outcomes.



METHOD: Asian American undergraduate (N = 357, 60.1% women, M age = 20.32) and graduate students (N = 230, 30.4% women, M age = 24.76) completed survey questionnaires assessing their levels of acculturation and enculturation, and alcohol consumption and drinking-related consequences.



RESULTS: Accounting for acculturation, enculturation was not associated with alcohol use outcomes. Acculturation was positively associated with alcohol consumption among undergraduates, and was negatively associated with various alcohol use outcomes among graduate students. Bicultural orientations indicated by Acculturation × Enculturation predicted alcohol use above and beyond acculturation and enculturation alone, and gender moderated these relations. Among undergraduates, women who scored lower on acculturation and enculturation reported more personal drinking-related consequences. Among graduate students, men who scored lower on enculturation reported more social drinking-related consequences, whereas women who scored higher on acculturation and enculturation reported lower levels of social consequences.



CONCLUSION: These results can be interpreted in the contexts of social norms and stress theory, and highlight the possible protective roles of ethnic society immersion in alcohol misuse. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2019 APA, all rights reserved).

