SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chaplin TA, Margrie TW. Curr. Opin. Neurobiol. 2019; 60: 122-128.

Affiliation

Sainsbury Wellcome Centre for Neural Circuits and Behaviour, University College London, 25 Howland Street, London W1T 4JG, United Kingdom. Electronic address: t.margrie@ucl.ac.uk.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.conb.2019.11.013

PMID

31869592

Abstract

The cerebral cortex contains cells which respond to movement of the head, and these cells are thought to be involved in the perception of self-motion. In particular, studies in the primary visual cortex of mice show that both running speed and passive whole-body rotation modulates neuronal activity, and modern genetically targeted viral tracing approaches have begun to identify previously unknown circuits that underlie these responses. Here we review recent experimental findings and provide a road map for future work in mice to elucidate the functional architecture and emergent properties of a cortical network potentially involved in the generation of egocentric-based visual representations for navigation.

Copyright © 2019. Published by Elsevier Ltd.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print