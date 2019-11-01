Abstract

The cerebral cortex contains cells which respond to movement of the head, and these cells are thought to be involved in the perception of self-motion. In particular, studies in the primary visual cortex of mice show that both running speed and passive whole-body rotation modulates neuronal activity, and modern genetically targeted viral tracing approaches have begun to identify previously unknown circuits that underlie these responses. Here we review recent experimental findings and provide a road map for future work in mice to elucidate the functional architecture and emergent properties of a cortical network potentially involved in the generation of egocentric-based visual representations for navigation.



Language: en