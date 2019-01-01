SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Tuchtan L, Godio-Raboutet Y, Delteil C, Léonetti G, Piercecchi Marti MD, Thollon L. Forensic Sci. Int. 2019; 307: 110118.

Affiliation

Aix Marseille Univ, IFSTTAR, LBA, Marseille, France; iLab-Spine (International Laboratory - Spine Imaging and Biomechanics), France.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.forsciint.2019.110118

PMID

31869653

Abstract

Brain and cervical injuries are often described after major facial impacts but rarely after low-intensity mandibular impacts. Force transmission to the brain and spinal cord from a mandibular impact such as a punch was evaluated by the creation and validation of a complete finite element model of the head and neck. Anteroposterior uppercut impacts on the jaw were associated with considerable extension and strong stresses at the junction of the brainstem and spinal cord. Hook punch impacts transmitted forces directly to the brainstem and the spinal cord without extension of the spinal cord. Deaths after this type of blow with no observed histological lesions may be related to excessive stressing of the brainstem, through which pass the sensory-motor pathways and the vagus nerve and which is the regulatory center of the major vegetative functions. Biological parameters are different in each individual, and by using digital modeling they can be modulated at will (jaw shape, dentition…) for a realistic approach to forensic applications.

Copyright © 2019 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Brainstem; Cerebrospinal injury; Finite element model; Force transmission; Mandibular impact

