SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang D, Li S, Shao L, Hales AH, Williams KD, Teng F. Front. Psychol. 2019; 10: e2659.

Affiliation

Guangdong Key Laboratory of Mental Health and Cognitive Science, School of Psychology, Center for Studies of Psychological Application, The Base of Psychological Services and Counseling for "Happiness" in Guangzhou, South China Normal University, Guangzhou, China.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyg.2019.02659

PMID

31866894

PMCID

PMC6906163

Abstract

While research on the "ostracism-aggression" link has focused on controlled processes in aggression, little effort has been devoted to examining the relation between ostracism and automatic aggression. Based on theories of aggression, we found that ostracized participants reported higher levels of automatic aggression than included participants (Studies 1 and 2). Furthermore, the association between ostracism and automatic aggression was mediated by anger and was especially prominent for people low in forgiveness (as compared to people high in forgiveness; Study 3). The implications of these findings are discussed.

Copyright © 2019 Zhang, Li, Shao, Hales, Williams and Teng.


Language: en

Keywords

anger; automaticity; forgiveness; implicit association test; ostracism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print