Abstract

OBJECTIVE AND BACKGROUND: The diagnostic criteria of episodic and chronic cluster headache (cCH) were recently modified, yet pathophysiological differences between the two are still unclear. The aim of this cross-sectional study is to identify and characterize other differences between episodic and cCH.



METHODS: Data from a retrospective, questionnaire- and interview-based study were analyzed with a focus on associated factors including traumatic head injury (THI), familial history, and change of phenotype. Attack patterns were analyzed using Gaussian and spectral modeling.



RESULTS: 400 patients and 200 controls participated. A positive family history was more prevalent in chronic than episodic cluster headache (eCH) (34/146 (23%) vs 33/253 (13%), respectively, P = .008). A history of THI was more common in patients than controls (173/400 (43%) vs 51/200 (26%), respectively, P < .0001) and in chronic compared to eCH (77/146 (53%) vs 96/253 (37%), respectively, P = .004). Patients with a positive family history had a unique diurnal attack pattern with twice the risk of nocturnal attacks as patients who did not report family history. Patients reporting phenotype change had a chronobiological fingerprint similar to the phenotype they had experienced a transition into. A higher attack frequency in chronic patients was the only difference in symptom manifestation across all analyzed subgroups of patients.



CONCLUSIONS: cCH is associated with a positive family history and THI. In familial CH, a peak in nocturnal chronorisk may implicate genes involved in diurnal-, sleep- and homeostatic regulation. The stereotypical nature of the CH attacks themselves is confirmed and differences between subgroups should be sought in other characteristics.



© 2019 American Headache Society.

Language: en