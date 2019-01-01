|
Suglia SF, Kulick ER, Brown J. Inj. Epidemiol. 2019; 6: e48.
Department of Pediatrics, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY USA.
(Copyright © 2019, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
31867155
OBJECTIVES: We aimed to determine the relation between childhood adversities and prior involvement with Child Protective Services (CPS) history among children presenting for evaluation at a Child Advocacy Center. STUDY DESIGN: The study evaluated children presenting to a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) from 2009 to 2014. A five-item child adversity measure, based on mother's report, was characterized into a scale of none, one, or two or more adversities. Caseworkers at the CAC assessed whether families had a prior history of involvement with CPS.
Adverse child experiences; Child maltreatment; Child protective services; Re-victimization; Social stressors