Sharma A, Patidar DC, Gandhi G, Soodan KS, Patidar D. Int. J. Clin. Pediatr. Dent. 2019; 12(4): 356-359.

Affiliation

Department of Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry, MM College of Dental Sciences and Research, MMDU, Mullana-Ambala, Haryana, India.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Jaypee Brothers Medical Publishers)

DOI

10.5005/jp-journals-10005-1643

PMID

31866724

PMCID

PMC6898861

Abstract

Maxillofacial fractures in the pediatric population consist of less than 15% of all facial fractures. Road traffic accidents, sport-related injury, and fall constitutes most common causes for the facial injury. Incidence of the facial fractures is comparatively higher in boys than in girls. In the management of the maxillofacial fractures in pediatric patients, we have to take into consideration the variation in anatomy and physiology between children and adults, as well as the particular stage of growth and dental development. Treatment options can vary from closed reduction to open reduction and internal fixation. In this article, the authors successfully managed the pediatric mandibular fractures by performing bridle wiring with the help of an orthodontic ligature wire. HOW TO CITE THIS ARTICLE: Sharma A, Patidar DC, et al. Mandibular Fracture in Children: A New Approach for Management and Review of Literature. Int J Clin Pediatr Dent 2019;12(4):356-359.

Copyright © 2019; Jaypee Brothers Medical Publishers (P) Ltd.


Language: en

Keywords

Bridle wiring; Orthodontic ligature wire; Pediatric facial fracture

