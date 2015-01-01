Abstract

This study investigated factors in women’s disclosure of intimate partner violence (IPV) to medical professionals. Its sample of 3,226 women surviving IPV was extracted from the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey public-use dataset, dated 2010. The dichotomous outcome variable was told medical professional about IPV. Explanatory variables were physical violence experienced in the past year, need for medical services for IPV, injury, fear, poor physical health, number of health problems, poor mental health, African American, Latina, other ethnic minority, education, family income, inability to afford seeing doctor, age, and being married. Logistic regression results showed likelihood of IPV disclosure increased with 31 or more physical IPV episodes in preceding year, needed medical services for IPV, IPV-related injury, 2 or more health problems, fear of partner, poor mental health, inability to afford seeing doctor, and age 55 and over. Disclosure likelihood was decreased by other ethnic minority and absence of high school graduation. Our findings support standardized protocols identifying recent IPV, IPV injury, and multiple health problems, along with corresponding response training for medical professionals. Our findings also support making victim advocates and behavioral health specialists available in medical facilities to address patients’ fears and mental health.

