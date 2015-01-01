|
Citation
|
Strohacker E, Wright LE, Watts SJ. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
The University of Memphis, TN, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31868054
|
Abstract
|
Bullying victimization can have serious consequences for adolescents. This article examines the association between traditional and cyberbullying victimization, depressive symptoms, and suicidality in a national school-based sample, utilizing general strain theory (GST) as a guide to how these variables might relate to each other. We additionally examine whether the associations between these variables differ by gender.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bullying; cyberbullying; depression; gender; general strain theory; suicide