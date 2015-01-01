SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Strohacker E, Wright LE, Watts SJ. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

The University of Memphis, TN, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0306624X19895964

PMID

31868054

Abstract

Bullying victimization can have serious consequences for adolescents. This article examines the association between traditional and cyberbullying victimization, depressive symptoms, and suicidality in a national school-based sample, utilizing general strain theory (GST) as a guide to how these variables might relate to each other. We additionally examine whether the associations between these variables differ by gender.

RESULTS suggest that traditional and cyberbullying victimization have significant, positive associations with both depressive symptoms and suicidality.

RESULTS are partly supportive of the full model suggested by GST, with the associations between bullying and suicidality being weakened in some models when accounting for depressive symptoms. Gender differences also emerge. These findings are discussed in relation to their relevance for policy and theory.


Language: en

Keywords

bullying; cyberbullying; depression; gender; general strain theory; suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print