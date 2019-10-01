|
Citation
|
Meinhart M, Seff I, Darmstadt GL, Weber AM, Stark L. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; 66(1S): S3-S8.
|
Affiliation
|
George Warren Brown School, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri. Electronic address: lindsaystark@wustl.edu.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31866035
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Attitudinal programming for the prevention of intimate partner violence (IPV) among adolescents and young adults often focuses on whom to target based on gender or age; yet other pivotal junctures may relate to when to intervene, such as critical events (e.g., marriage). Using data from the nationally representative Violence Against Children Survey in Nigeria and Tanzania, this study examines the gendered association of acceptance of IPV across 3 reference groups-age, marital status, and education attainment-for male and female adolescents and young adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Intimate partner violence; Violence exposure; Young adults