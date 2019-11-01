SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Peck JL. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1016/j.pedhc.2019.11.005

31866214

INTRODUCTION: Part 1 of this series addressed low levels of awareness about child trafficking among pediatric health care providers, supporting the need for clinical practice guidelines to aid evidence-based response to potential victims in the clinical setting. The purpose of this article was to explore evidence related to effective clinical response when encountering at-risk children or those who have experienced trafficking and make recommendations for a practice guideline.

METHOD: An integrated review of the literature included electronic data search of PubMed, Ovid, and CINAHL and application of the social ecological model for thematic analysis.

RESULTS: Research is primarily inconclusive on the effective clinical response for victims and potential victims of child trafficking, indicating the need for practice guidelines directed at both prevention and intervention.

DISCUSSION: This review supports pediatric clinicians as ideally equipped and situated to intervene in a myriad of care settings on behalf of children with health disparities who are vulnerable to trafficking, advocating for prevention, and optimization of equitable health outcomes.

Clinical practice guideline; human trafficking; labor trafficking; pediatric; sex trafficking

