Citation
Peck JL. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31866214
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Part 1 of this series addressed low levels of awareness about child trafficking among pediatric health care providers, supporting the need for clinical practice guidelines to aid evidence-based response to potential victims in the clinical setting. The purpose of this article was to explore evidence related to effective clinical response when encountering at-risk children or those who have experienced trafficking and make recommendations for a practice guideline.
Language: en
Keywords
Clinical practice guideline; human trafficking; labor trafficking; pediatric; sex trafficking