Abstract

Sexual coercion is an important public health issue. One in three women and one in ten men report having been the victim of sexual coercion. Rape myth acceptance (RMA) is recognized as a risk factor for sexual coercion perpetration. The present meta-analysis sought to establish the strength of the association between RMA and sexual coercion perpetration, and determine if the association is moderated by gender, age, sample source and year of publication, or influenced by methodological decisions. A literature search was performed through electronic platforms, Google Scholar and backward snowballing. Twenty-eight studies met full inclusion criteria for the meta-analysis. A random-effect meta-analysis rendered a statistically significant pooled effect size of r = .23 (95% CI = .19,.27; Z = 11.16, p < .0001). Moderator analyses performed through random-effect meta-regression revealed that age and sample source were significant moderators and that methodological decisions may impact the detection of the association.



FINDINGS from this meta-analysis expose a moderate relationship between sexual coercion perpetration and RMA which is consistent across gender and persistent over time despite social changes and on-campus efforts. These results consolidate RMA's role as a significant risk factor for sexual coercion perpetration and should promote reflection on ways of optimizing on-campus sexual coercion prevention programs.

