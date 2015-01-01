|
Citation
Trottier D, Benbouriche M, Bonneville V. J. Sex Res. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Psychoeducation and Psychology Department, Université du Québec en Outaouais.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Society for the Scientific Study of Sexuality)
DOI
PMID
31865775
Abstract
Sexual coercion is an important public health issue. One in three women and one in ten men report having been the victim of sexual coercion. Rape myth acceptance (RMA) is recognized as a risk factor for sexual coercion perpetration. The present meta-analysis sought to establish the strength of the association between RMA and sexual coercion perpetration, and determine if the association is moderated by gender, age, sample source and year of publication, or influenced by methodological decisions. A literature search was performed through electronic platforms, Google Scholar and backward snowballing. Twenty-eight studies met full inclusion criteria for the meta-analysis. A random-effect meta-analysis rendered a statistically significant pooled effect size of r = .23 (95% CI = .19,.27; Z = 11.16, p < .0001). Moderator analyses performed through random-effect meta-regression revealed that age and sample source were significant moderators and that methodological decisions may impact the detection of the association.
Language: en