Abstract

The study explores the sex differences in cardiovascular outcomes among bereaved individuals. In addition, the study differentiates the impact of child maltreatment and recent loss on the physical health of adult men and women. This study conducted a secondary analysis of data drawn from the Biomarker Subproject of the National Survey of Midlife Development in the United States (n = 1,255). Analysis included a series of regression models estimated in Stata version 15.1. A main effect for both sex and loss was observed. Both male and female respondents with loss had higher average heart rates as compared to male respondents without loss. Interestingly, being a female without loss was also associated with a higher average heart rate as compared to males without loss. The findings suggest that sex differences in cardiovascular functioning do occur and that these differences may be exacerbated by experiences of trauma and loss, and this relationship has implications for assessment and intervention.

