Citation
Nouer SS, Meyer L, Shen Y, Hare ME, Connor PD. Spec. Care Dentist. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Preventive Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Special Care Dentistry Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
31867765
Abstract
AIMS: Elder abuse, defined as emotional, physical, or sexual abuse, financial exploitation, or neglect, is a growing problem. Dental professionals have the unique opportunity to identify elder abuse. However, elder abuse awareness training, targeting dental students, is insufficient and research is limited. This knowledge gap prompted the research team at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) to develop, implement, and evaluate an online Elder Abuse Awareness Professional Education Training (EAAPET) program, designed to educate dental and other health professionals to recognize, respond to, and report elder abuse.
Language: en
Keywords
dental student; elder abuse; online education