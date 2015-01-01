|
Min SN, Subramaniyam M, Park SJ, Lee KS. Work 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Industrial Health, Catholic University of Pusan, Geumjeong-gu, Busan, Republic Korea.
31868724
BACKGROUND: Falls are caused by difficulties in maintaining stable posture or center of pressure (COP). Studies on construction-related falls and their prevention are limitedOBJECTIVE:To propose a fall prevention index (FPI) based on the working environment at height (with or without a handrail) and experience of workers on movable scaffolds.
Center of pressure; construction industry; fall accident; falling limit