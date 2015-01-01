SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Mokarami H, Kalteh HO, Varmazyar S, Poursdaeghiyan M, Marioryad H. Work 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Social Determinants of Health Research Center, Yasuj University of Medical Sciences, Yasuj, Iran.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/WOR-193066

PMID

31868720

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Work Ability Index (WAI) is a suitable and valid instrument, which provides a general view of workers' abilities and functional capacities.

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to evaluate the effect of work-related and sociodemographic factors on work ability among employees of a company in Iran.

METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted on 167 employees. Work ability was measured by the Persian version of WAI. A questionnaire was also developed to assess work-related and sociodemographic factors. The data were analyzed using univariate analysis of variance (ANOVA), independent t-test, and Pearson's correlation.

RESULTS: The mean (SD) score of WAI was 38.4 (6.4). WAI mean score (p <  0.05) was associated with age, gender, sleep quality, smoking, work schedule, the conflict between the work and individual, family, and social lives, work injuries, and job satisfaction.

CONCLUSIONS: To improve the workers' work ability, interventional programs should be concentrated on changing work schedules, improving sleep quality, limiting work hours, and not scheduling sensitive individuals to night shifts, those whose circadian rhythm stability and circadian rhythm amplitude is rigid type and languid type, respectively.


Language: en

Keywords

Workplace stress; aging workforce; occupational health; shift work schedule; sleep

