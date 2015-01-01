Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Screening of risk factors for sleep apnea among drivers with safety-sensitive jobs is considered as an issue of utmost importance in a safe transportation system.



OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted to assess the risk factors of sleep apnea among locomotive drivers.



METHODS: The present research is a cross-sectional study conducted in Baharloo Hospital, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran. The study population included 281 locomotive drivers referred for their annual physical examination. Demographic characteristics, Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), neck circumference, and laboratory measurements including fasting blood sugar (FBS), cholesterol, high density lipoprotein, and low-density lipoprotein were recorded for each participant. Blood pressure ≥140/90 mmHg, history of drug use, BMI > 35 kg/m2, age >50 years, and neck circumference >40 cm were defined as risk factors for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA-RFs).



RESULTS: All participants were male with a mean age of 43±10 years. The mean BMI was 26.9±3.9 kg/m2. Also, the mean FBS and Total cholesterol of participants was 96.9±24.9 and 181.7±41.8, respectively. Among participants, 166 (59.9%) drivers had two or more risk factors of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA-RFs)CONCLUSIONS:The findings of this study indicated a high prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea among locomotive drivers. Therefore, further research is warranted to re-evaluate the current screening regulations of diagnosing sleep apnea among locomotive drivers.

Language: en