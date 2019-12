Abstract

BACKGROUND: According to a survey of the working population of women by industry, service industries accounted for the majority.



OBJECTIVE: The effects of female worker's salary and self-rated health on safety education and compliance in three sectors of the service industry are reported.



METHODS: A sample of 700 women service workers were surveyed; their age, work experience, salary, self-rated health, safety educational participation, and compliance were recorded.



RESULTS: The salary of female service workers was directly related to safety educational participation and compliance, as well as the health levels they reported.



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest that an increase in the self-rated health and salary of female workers can contribute to enhancing safety educational participation and compliance. Development of educational programs in prevention and safety compliance is expected to contribute to the prevention of industrial accidents in the service sector.

Language: en