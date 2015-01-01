Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cognitive tasks influence gait by reducing balancing abilities. Diverse studies to date have examined dual-tasking and gait.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the influences of smart phone use while walking on lower limb joint angle and dynamic balancing ability.



METHODS: Thirty healthy subjects were voluntarily recruited from the university population. All subjects were required to perform the tasks under three conditions: not using a smart phone, having a conversation by phone, and playing a smart phone game. Lower limb joint angle and dynamic balance ability related to smart phone use during gait were measured. Motion analysis was used to measure lower limb joint angle changes during gait, while balance measuring equipment was used to measure the dynamic balancing ability.



RESULTS: In the stability limit test to measure the changes in dynamic balancing abilities, significant differences were found among the different smart phone use conditions.



CONCLUSIONS: Smart phone use during movements that are required for balance requires special attention, and this study provides important basic data for follow-up studies.

Language: en