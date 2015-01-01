Abstract

BACKGROUND: In a real working environment, workers' performance depends on the level of competence, psychological and health condition, motivation, and perceived stress. These are the attributes of actual availability. It is crucial to identify the most influential attributes to develop an adequate level of worker's performance.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this paper is to upgrade the Availability-Humanization-Model (AH-Model) with an implementation of the artificial intelligence classification tree to identify influencing factors of the well-being attributes on human performance, where the identified influencing factors are gripping points for maintaining sustainable performance in real-life conditions of different professions.



METHODS: Well-being attributes are collected with the Questionnaire Actual Availability (QAA) from AH-Model and then analysed by implementation of the decision trees classification algorithms. An embedded clustering analysis of QAA ensures an efficient feature construction and selection. It negates the need of applying tree pruning or any other noise reduction algorithms.



RESULTS: An implementation of the machine learning algorithms reflects the real conditions of working environments: (a) real performance of workers depends on the perception of well-being and availability and (b) the most influencing factors explicitly reflect the content of work in a specific domain (Fintech, health, forestry, traffic) with a high level of stress.



CONCLUSIONS: The presented approach offers a possibility to identify the most important well-being attributes to determine an adequate efficiency and to improve the performance level in the real working conditions.

Language: en