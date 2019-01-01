|
Citation
Blomberg SNF, Rosenkrantz OCM, Lippert F, Collatz Christensen H. BMJ Open 2019; 9(12): e033988.
Affiliation
Emergency Medical Services, University of Copenhagen, Region Hovedstaden (Capital Region of Denmark), Copenhagen, Denmark.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
31871261
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To analyse injuries related to manual and electric scooter use from January 2016 up to and including July 2019. SETTING: Electric scooter rental services were launched in Denmark in January 2019. The services were provided by private companies. Although rules for handling and riding scooters have been established, no reports either before or after introduction of electric scooters anticipated the full extent of use, and injuries to riders and pedestrians. PARTICIPANTS: All patient records mentioning manual or electric scooters. Records were reviewed, and data were stratified according to two groups: manual and electric scooters. INTERVENTIONS: A predefined survey was completed in all cases where 'scooter' was present. This contained variables such as type of scooter, type of participant, mechanism of injury, acuity, intoxication, referral to treatment facility. OUTCOME MEASURES: Among incidents involving scooters, summary statistics on continuous and categorical variables of interest were reported.
Language: en
Keywords
Denmark; EMS; e-scooter; injury; micromobility; scooter; traffic