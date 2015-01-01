SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

DinparastDjadid A, Lee JD, Domeyer J, Schwarz C, Brown TL, Gunaratne P. Hum. Factors 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Toyota Collaborative Safety Research Center, Ann Arbor, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0018720819893429

PMID

31874049

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Understanding the factors that affect drivers' response time in takeover from automation can help guide the design of vehicle systems to aid drivers. Higher quantiles of the response time distribution might indicate a higher risk of an unsuccessful takeover. Therefore, assessments of these systems should consider upper quantiles rather than focusing on the central tendency.

BACKGROUND: Drivers' responses to takeover requests can be assessed using the time it takes the driver to take over control. However, all the takeover timing studies that we could find focused on the mean response time.

METHOD: A study using an advanced driving simulator evaluated the effect of takeover request timing, event type at the onset of a takeover, and visual demand on drivers' response time. A mixed effects model was fit to the data using Bayesian quantile regression.

RESULTS: Takeover request timing, event type that precipitated the takeover, and the visual demand all affect driver response time. These factors affected the 85th percentile differently than the median. This was most evident in the revealed stopped vehicle event and conditions with a longer time budget and scenes with lower visual demand.

CONCLUSION: Because the factors affect the quantiles of the distribution differently, a focus on the mean response can misrepresent actual system performance. The 85th percentile is an important performance metric because it reveals factors that contribute to delayed responses and potentially dangerous outcomes, and it also indicates how well the system accommodates differences between drivers.


Language: en

Keywords

Bayesian methods; automated vehicles; driver behavior; quantile regression; takeover time

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print