Abstract

Background: Understanding the causes of accidents plays a major role in learning from accidents and developing accident prevention and control strategies.Objective: This study aimed at the application and modification of the Tripod Beta method for analyzing accident causes in the oil and gas industries.Materials and methods: A total of 68 accidents occurred in the oil and gas industries during 2005-2016 were analyzed. For this purpose, we used the Tripod Beta method and modified it using Reason's Swiss cheese model and analysis accident results.Results: The main causes that have been ignored in the Tripod Beta method were supervision factors involved in 66% of the accidents (underlying causes) and unsafe condition that contributed to 55% of accidents (immediate causes). The former was incorporated as a sublayer of the underlying cause and the latter as a sublayer of immediate cause to the modified Tripod Beta method.Conclusions: The results of the present study added to the knowledge of the causes of the accident. These results can help increase the capabilities of the Tripod Beta method for analyzing accident causes such as supervision factors and unsafe condition, which have been ignored in the analysis performed using Tripod Beta method.

