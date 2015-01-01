|
Smith EP, Witherspoon DP, Bhargava S, Bermúdez JM. J. Child Fam. Stud. 2019; 28: 1236-1249.
OBJECTIVES: This study explores the relationships of individualistic (e.g., competition, material success) and collectivistic values (e.g., familism, respect) with risky and prosocial behavior among African-American and European-American youth. While previous work has focused upon immigrant adolescents, this study expands the research exploring cultural values to other racial-ethnic groups and to a younger developmental period. This study builds upon culture as individually experienced beliefs and practices, potentially espousing multiple cultural orientations and relationships to behavior.
Collectivistic; Cultural values; Individualistic; Pro-social behaviors; Problem and Risky behaviors