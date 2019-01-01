|
Citation
Braun SS, van den Berg YHM, Cillessen AHN. J. Exp. Child Psychol. 2019; 191: e104742.
Affiliation
Radboud University, 6500 HC Nijmegen, the Netherlands.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31874318
Abstract
Teachers' efforts to manage classroom social dynamics can have positive effects on students' social relationships. One way in which teachers may seek to manage these relationships is through seating arrangements. In a randomized control trial, van den Berg, Segers, and Cillessen (2012) found that closer proximity in the classroom can reduce disliking between two students who dislike each other (target students). However, the effect of this intervention on the larger class is unknown. The current study implemented a short version of this seating chart intervention, investigated effects on both target and nontarget students, and explored whether teachers' efficacy to manage social dynamics moderated the effects of the intervention. Data came from 1573 students in 59 Grade 5 classrooms in the Netherlands.
Language: en
Keywords
Classroom peer context; Classroom social dynamics; Overt aggression; Peer relations; Prosocial behavior; School-based interventions; Seating arrangements