Abstract

[Purpose] In this study, we investigated the immediate effect on walking using a custom-made hinged knee brace with adjustable knee flexion and extension support (support brace) in patients in the acute phase of stroke. [Participants and Methods] Thirteen patients (56.8 ± 6.8 years) who experienced stroke and who were able to walk independently participated in the study. The walking speed and mean knee extension strength were evaluated under three conditions: no brace, general brace, and support brace. [Results] The walking speed of patients while using the support brace was significantly faster (0.60 ± 0.11 m/s) than that without brace (0.45 ± 0.16 m/s) and with general brace (0.52 ± 0.14 m/s). The fastest walking speed among all 8 patterns (no brace, general brace, and the support brace with six different patterns of support) was with the support brace. The mean knee extension strength while wearing a support brace (1.01 ± 0.24 Nm/kg) was significantly greater than that without wearing a brace (0.82 ± 0.28 Nm/kg). [Conclusion] The support brace, which allows for customizable adjustment of the flexion and extension strength, enhanced the walking ability of patients who experienced ambient stroke and were in the acute phase.



