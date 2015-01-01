SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

El-Hneiti M, Shaheen AM, Bani Salameh A, Al-Dweeri RM, Al-Hussami M, Alfaouri FT, Ahmad M. Nurs. Open 2020; 7(1): 285-293.

School of Nursing The University of Jordan Amman Jordan.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/nop2.389

31871712

PMC6918017

AIM: To explore the prevalence of workplace violence among nurses who care for older people and its association with working stress, job satisfaction and quality of care in Jordan.

DESIGN: A cross-sectional design was used.

METHODS: A cluster random sampling was used to select three public hospitals, three private hospitals and 17 healthcare centres in Amman, Jordan. The researcher used a convenience sampling method to select 485 nurses. Data were collected between 2015-2016.

RESULTS: Almost 60% of the participants have been victims of violence at the workplace during the past year. Nurses who consider violence a problem at work have high levels of working stress (< .01) as well as lower levels of quality of care (< .01) and job satisfaction (< .001).

© 2019 The Authors. Nursing Open published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd.


Jordan; care of older people; job satisfaction; nurses; quality of care; working violence and work stress

