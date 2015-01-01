|
Citation
|
El-Hneiti M, Shaheen AM, Bani Salameh A, Al-Dweeri RM, Al-Hussami M, Alfaouri FT, Ahmad M. Nurs. Open 2020; 7(1): 285-293.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Nursing The University of Jordan Amman Jordan.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31871712
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
AIM: To explore the prevalence of workplace violence among nurses who care for older people and its association with working stress, job satisfaction and quality of care in Jordan.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Jordan; care of older people; job satisfaction; nurses; quality of care; working violence and work stress