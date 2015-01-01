SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Larkins KM, Campbell NA, Campbell IA. Trauma Case Rep 2020; 25: e100260.

Affiliation

Department of General Surgery, Wimmera Base Hospital, 83 Baillie Street Horsham, Victoria, Australia 3400.

Copyright

DOI

10.1016/j.tcr.2019.100260

PMID

31872031

PMCID

PMC6909192

Abstract

Tyre blast injuries are an infrequently encountered but important cause of significant injury. Due to their rare nature tyre blast injuries are often not recognised as major trauma and this can pose significant risk to patient.

Language: en

Keywords

Blast injury; Intra-abdominal trauma; Tyre blast

