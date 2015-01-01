|
Citation
Larkins KM, Campbell NA, Campbell IA. Trauma Case Rep 2020; 25: e100260.
Affiliation
Department of General Surgery, Wimmera Base Hospital, 83 Baillie Street Horsham, Victoria, Australia 3400.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31872031
PMCID
Abstract
Tyre blast injuries are an infrequently encountered but important cause of significant injury. Due to their rare nature tyre blast injuries are often not recognised as major trauma and this can pose significant risk to patient.
Language: en
Keywords
Blast injury; Intra-abdominal trauma; Tyre blast