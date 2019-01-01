Abstract

About 48,000 workers die at the workplace in India due to occupational accidents of which 38 fatal accidents take place every day in the construction sector. Indigenous innovative methods (Jugaad) devised to accomplish tasks at work are common in our country. We report the case of an abdominal injury sustained while using rope tied around the torso for suspension, termed as 'Reverse suspension syndrome' by authors due to analogy in mode to Suspension syndrome but exactly opposite kinematics of injury. As described in the report, Reverse suspension syndrome is a dangerous mechanism of trauma involving transmission of major energy and severe visceral injuries. Workup to rule out bowel, ureter, great vessels, spine and cord injuries is recommended. The outcome is good if the patient presents in time. To the best of our knowledge, this mechanism of injury hasn't been described in the literature so far.



