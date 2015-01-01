|
Citation
|
Ben Khelil M, Harzallah H, Elmoulehy-Majed H, Belghith M, Hamdoun M. Tunis. Med. 2019; 97(7): 918-924.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Societe Tunisienne Des Sciences Medicales)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
31872404
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Workplace accidents represented a Global public health problem with about two millions persons dying from accidents at work or occupational diseases. In Tunisia, data on fatal traumatic workplace accidents remain scarce. Work-related accidents accounted for 0.4% of the employed population in 2014, with a prevalence of fatal accidents between 4 and 25 per 100,000 workers depending on the region and the field.
Language: en