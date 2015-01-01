Abstract

This paper proposes an active roll control system for passenger cars. The roll actuator with electric motor is expected to replace the hydraulic roll control actuator with the better performance. In order to meet those expectations, highly precise control methods are needed for adjusting the roll motion of the vehicle. In this study, roll dynamics of vehicle and the properties of active roll actuators are investigated first including the latency of the actuator. The identification method is designed to estimate the key parameters of the suspension system. The reference model method is proposed to determine the target roll states and the model predictive control (MPC) method is adopted to control the rolling motion. The roll moment distribution method is also designed between the front and rear actuators considering the load transfer. The proposed control system is validated via simulations and experiments.



Keywords: Actuators, Automobiles, Control systems, Design, Dynamics (Mechanics), Simulation, Vehicles, Control equipment

Language: en